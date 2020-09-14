Daily Mail readers have reacted angrily to NHS protests this weekend after campaigners took to the streets to demand better wages for staff who have been “let down” by their pay deal.

Nurses were excluded from the wage increase for around 900,000 public sector workers announced in July because they are in the final year of a three-year agreement.

And the pay increase does not apply to junior doctors after they agreed a four-year deal last year.

GMB union national officer Rachel Harrison said ahead of the demonstrations: “Loyal and dedicated NHS workers have been let down in the three-year NHS pay deal – which GMB union opposed. Their pay, terms and conditions have been driven down for years.”

But Mail readers took a different view.

One said: “Most NHS workers were sat at home doing nothing during the pandemic whilst receiving full pay”, while another commented: “Open the bloody hospitals and get treating people with cancer and lung disease you lazy buggers”.

A particularly hilarious response started “I was all up for supporting the NHS after they saved my life in March of this year”, before ranting over waiting times as if it was the fault of nurses.

Read the comments in full below:

YOUR COMMENTS: Dear NHS workers. Daily Mail readers would very much like it if you would kindly go fuck yourselves. pic.twitter.com/ra8OL5oEgy — The DM Reporter (@DMReporter) September 14, 2020

Related: Cameron comments mean almost every Tory leader since Thatcher has now condemned Boris’s plans