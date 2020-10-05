Daily Mail readers gave their wholehearted support to actor Laurence Fox following the announcement that he will be boycotting Sainsbury’s over its support for Black History Month.

The controversial Lewis star accused the supermarket of promoting racial segregation and discrimination in a flurry of bizarre tweets sent out last night.

It comes after the shop gave their backing to the month-long observance, tweeting:

“We are proud to celebrate Black History Month together with our Black colleagues, customers and communities and we will not tolerate racism.

“We proudly represent and serve our diverse society and anyone who does not want to shop with an inclusive retailer is welcome to shop elsewhere.”

It is a message that many Mail readers may have to observe after they expressed their support for Fox’s messages.

Ronny from Manchester, said: “Positive promotion is such a subjective phrase. South Africa had positive promotion, Germany had positive promotion and they were rightly condemned. Any time there is positive promotion someone else is being negatively affected.”

While another commented: “Me too movement has a whole new meaning. Boycott sainsburys?…… Me too!”

A foodie with a penchant for Sainsbury’s trifle reluctantly resigned himself to “having to go without it” following the Fox comments, which he endorsed.

‘England Forever’ also said it was “no more Sainsbury’s shopping for” him.

“You are spot on Laurence and quite a few others will follow you. Looking forward to your new political party and will be joining it”, in reference to the new “UKIP for culture”.

