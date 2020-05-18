Today’s front pages are led by the easing of lockdown measures and the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

Both the Daily Mail and the Daily Express run with the government’s “race” for 30 million people to get a Covid-19 vaccine by autumn.

“Half of Britons could get jab in months”, the former title said, although people were quick to point out the operative words on most of its front page covers these days.

You may think you work hard, but you'll never work harder than the "if" in this subhead is working. pic.twitter.com/8nk0u750hX — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) May 17, 2020

Metro welcomes the country “Getting back on tracks” as rail services begin to be restored and workers return to their jobs.

Union leaders have hit out at the Prime Minister, alleging in the i that he has misled the public over workplace safety measures.

Monday's front page: Boris Johnson's Covid-19 safety inspections at work don't actually exist pic.twitter.com/NdlY25VMen — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 17, 2020

The Guardian says ministers have been criticised over an apparent pause in recruitments for those applying to be virus contact tracers for the NHS.

Guardian front page, Monday 18 May 2020: Ministers under fire amid 'chaos' over contact tracing pic.twitter.com/pEquw8hgub — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 17, 2020

Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to “rethink his harsh new immigration rules” due to demand for EU migrants to work on the pandemic frontline, The Independent says.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Soften new immigration rules, demand Tory MPs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/AjUQh5EIiE — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 16, 2020

The Sun reports that Chelsea’s England striker Callum Hudson-Odoi has been arrested for breaching lockdown measures “with a model he met online”.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi arrested after 4am row with glamour model while breaking lockdown as she calls ambulancehttps://t.co/mDpqGPClob pic.twitter.com/nohnX7UMQ7 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 17, 2020

The Daily Mirror focuses on schools by asking a senior Cabinet minister “Are our kids safe or not, Mr Gove?”, while The Daily Telegraph reports a study has shown the risk of Covid-19 spreading in schools is “extremely low”.

Lorry drivers will make up the bulk of exemptions to plans to impose a 14-day quarantine on international travellers regardless of mode of travel, according to The Times.

The Times 18/05/20

A member of the Serpentine swimming club trains near a swan in the Serpentine Lake in Hyde Park, London. Photo : Toby Melville/Reuters. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/rj92mQQtyP — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) May 17, 2020

US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell warns in the Financial Times that his country’s economic recovery “could take until the end of 2021”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 18 https://t.co/yGEHS9H0Bx pic.twitter.com/U9fBIWyOzc — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 17, 2020

And the Daily Star declares “At last! Harry pays up”, reporting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun repaying the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

Related: Someone has re-written the Daily Mail’s Starmer smear