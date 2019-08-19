The Daily Mail adopted a somewhat contradictory editorial line towards members of the royal family this weekend.

Covering for Prince Andrew, who has been caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein media storm, it questioned how the Duke of York could have missed signs of the billionaire’s sexual deviance.

A video has emerged showing Andrew with the disgraced billionaire in New York’s Central Park.

It shows the duke looking out from a large door of the mansion waving goodbye to a woman after Epstein leaves and enters a chauffeur-driven car.

Andrew has been dogged by accusations of a lack of judgment about his links with Epstein, but according to the Mail, it isn’t as bad as Meghan Markle choosing to eat avocado.

They accuse the Duchess of Sussex for “fuelling drought and murder” by serving up the tropical fruit.

The contradictory editorial line didn’t escape the gaze of James Felton, who posted this viral tweet in response: