The Daily Express launched into a full tirade this morning after the campaign for Big Ben to bong for Brexit turned sour.

A plea to get the iconic striking clock to ring on 31st January was ruled out yesterday after it was revealed that it would cost £500,000 to do so – up from the original estimate of £120,000.

Subsequent pleas to crowdfund the money – dubbed “bung a bob for a Big Ben bong” by Boris Johnson – have also fallen flat, much to the dismay of the Express.

Big Ben must bong for Brexit

The right-wing rag splashed “Big Ben must bong for Brexit” on its front cover this morning, saying it would mark the day our “blessed freedom from the confines of Brussels would be secure”.

The front cover has been widely mocked on social media, with one Twitter user creating a mock front page titled “Have you lost your fucking minds?” pointing to the ongoing climate emergency and Australia’s wildfires as context.

Storm Brendan

Elsewhere, The Times carries a picture of a Cornish pier amid choppy waters brought on by the storm while its main story says the Prime Minister will restore the Conservatives’ reputation as the party of law and order.

The Guardian also leads with a story about crime, claiming that Britain did not give details of 75,000 European criminals to their home countries and “concealed the error”.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Duchess of Sussex’s father Thomas Markle is prepared to testify in her legal battle with the Mail On Sunday, while the Daily Mail leads with the headline “Markle v Markle”.

Trophy hunting

The Sun carries a picture of the Duchess in Canada as she boarded a seaplane.

The Financial Times leads on Iran, saying the UK, France and Germany have moved closer to scrapping the 2015 nuclear deal as tensions between the trio and the Islamic republic increase.

The Independent leads with claims that public confidence in the health service is low due to a lack of transparency about complaints.

Metro carries the story of a Love Island contestant opting to quit the ITV show.

The Daily Mirror carries a story about celebrities supporting a campaign against trophy hunting.

