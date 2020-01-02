The Daily Express celebrated a job ‘boom’ among the over 65s on its front cover today as more people delay retirement.

Office for National Statistics figures suggest that by 2030 people aged 65 and over will account for 282,000 new UK employees out of a total 546,000.

The Express celebrated the boom, although others have been quick to point out that it really constitutes a delay to retirement which increasing numbers of people are unable to afford.

Vegan boom

The Times splashes “the president of Cyprus is under increasing pressure to intervene in the case of a British teenager convicted of lying about being gang raped”.

It also points to a vegan boom, with sales of beef and pork plunging.

Home Office limbo

The Daily Telegraph says civil servants could be forced to sit regular exams to prove they are competent to work in Whitehall under “seismic” changes being planned by Downing Street.

Devastating bushfires in Australia are splashed by The Guardian which uses a picture of a kangaroo fleeing a fire.

The Independent leads with a story saying there has been a “surge in slavery victims left in Home Office limbo”.

Rail rip-off

And the i characterises the increase to train fares as a “rail rip-off”, which Metro also covers.

Any economic boost from the election is likely to soon fizzle out, according to the Financial Times.

Thursday's front page: Rail rip-off as passengers hit by 2.7% ticket price hike#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Uh2lD5CHHN — i newspaper (@theipaper) January 1, 2020

The Daily Mirror leads with a murder in Duffield on New Year’s Day.

Experts in the Daily Mail blame social media and celebrity diet culture on a rise in child anorexia.

And the Daily Star reports that rock singer Meat Loaf has gone vegan.

Related: Keir Starmer favourite to succeed Corbyn, poll of Labour members reveals