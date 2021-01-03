Great British bottoms are at risk after being slapped with Brexit bureaucracy on bike saddles, it has emerged.
Brooks England, makers of hand-crafted leather bicycle saddles, have had to suspend all new orders for seats from British cyclists, despite their saddles being made at their factory in Smethwick, West Midlands.
The firm, which has been making saddles for the nation’s cyclists since 1882, has halted direct-to-consumer sales in the UK, citing Brexit as the reason.
In a statement the firm said: “Ongoing changes in the Brexit situation have made it necessary to temporarily suspend all new orders to the UK.
Raleigh
“We appreciate your patience while we analyse this situation and plan the proper administrative steps moving forward.”
Brooks, founded in 1866 and once owned by Raleigh of Nottingham, was bought by Italian saddle manufacturer Selle Royal in 2002.
Once each saddle is completed, they are shipped first to the firm’s logistics centre in Italy and from there to cyclists around the world.
The firm said due to this and the ongoing changes in the Brexit situation, they have had to temporarily suspend all new orders to the UK.
Brooks, which makes saddles that require riders to “break” them in, has thanked customers for their patience and will notify them when shipping to the UK resumes.
Related: Brexit: Britons living in Spain barred from flight over document row
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .