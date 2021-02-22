England’s coronavirus restrictions could finally be lifted by June 21 as part of a four-stage plan, Boris Johnson has announced as he declared “the end really is in sight”.

The Prime Minister told MPs the approach was “cautious but also irreversible”, with the impact of the vaccination programme replacing the need for lockdown measures.

He said a “wretched year would give way to a spring and a summer that will be very different and incomparably better”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that scientific modelling suggested that lifting lockdown measures would increase Covid-19 cases and ultimately deaths but insisted the restrictions could not continue indefinitely.

In the first phase, all pupils in England’s schools are expected to return to class from March 8, with wider use of face masks and testing in secondaries.

Socialising in parks and public spaces with one other person will also be permitted from that date.

A further easing of restrictions will take place on March 29 when the school Easter holidays begin – with larger groups of up to six people or two households allowed to gather in parks and gardens.

Other measures

Other measures in the road map set out by the Prime Minister include:

– From April 12 at the earliest: shops, hairdressers, nail salons, libraries, outdoor attractions and outdoor hospitality venues such as beer gardens will reopen.

– From May 17 at the earliest, two households or groups of up to six people will be allowed to mix indoors and crowds of up to 10,000 in the largest venues will be allowed at performances and sporting events.

– Friends and family could finally be allowed to hug each other again, with the road map promising that advice on social distancing will be updated “as soon as possible” and no later than step three.

– From June 21 at the earliest, all remaining restrictions on social contact could be lifted, larger events can go ahead and nightclubs could finally reopen.

Reactions

1.

So either we’re being set up (again) for date-driven disappointment, or the prime minister intends to ignore the data to stick to his arbitrary timetable.



This is the exact opposite of what “data not dates” means.



It risks raising people’s hopes, only to dash them. Again. — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) February 22, 2021

2.

#BorisJohnson All the evidence shows schools are the best place to be



All schools can SAFELY return to face to face teaching



Twice weekly testing for school & college pupils



He said this before on a Sunday & announced lockdown on Monday



#ToryFail #Roadmap #schoolsreopeninguk pic.twitter.com/9pORzh6ZVC — kerry Hooper 🥀 (@hewitson10) February 22, 2021

3.

We cant mix with any other family until the 29th of March but my kids can mix with dozens of households on the 8th of March. Here we go again… #Lockdown4 #29thofmarch @GMB #Roadmap #BorisJohnson #8thMarch pic.twitter.com/78oGVaTDiu — Daisy (@dileklndn) February 22, 2021

4.

5.

6.

The chances of the #Roadmap changes being "irreversible" are precisely zero. He's had a year to get it right and he's failed at every stage. The only data #BorisJohnson follows is that which measures his popularity. — Angela💙3.5% Rebel with many causes #ToriesOut (@spaceangel1964) February 22, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson reveals his 'roadmap' out of Covid lockdown today. Here's a sneak preview. #Roadmap #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/opih8ss5a9 — El Christo (@ElRaynerista) February 22, 2021

8.

9.

Listening to Boris Johnson's little speech when you've already heard all the details in the fucking media as usual #BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/JlWe2e1klM — Jen_ni_fa (@Jen_ni_fa) February 22, 2021

10.

11.

