Laurence Fox was trending, again, after he pictured himself wearing the ‘mask exempt’ badge.

Last year it was announced he was launching a political party for the “reclamation” of British values.

The 42-year-old member of the famous acting dynasty said he has been given £5 million funding to start the party, provisionally called Reclaim.

The former star of Lewis star wants to “fight the culture wars”, The Sunday Telegraph reported, and intends to stand candidates at the next general election.

Fox, who has been a fierce critic of the BBC, sparked controversy when he said suggestions of “racism” over how the Duchess of Sussex was treated in some quarters was “boring”.

He wrote: “After a long period of consultation with myself, an extended review period and proper due diligence conducted with myself, I’ve received the badge that I ordered from Amazon. Thank you for being there for me. #anxiety.”

Have this to complete the look. pic.twitter.com/guKZtf1720 — Jozef Koztelo (@jokers_tailor) January 15, 2021

After a very short period of consultation with myself, I’ve concluded that Laurence Fox is an arsehole. https://t.co/rzunLSYPI4 — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) January 16, 2021

Love that you’re taking the piss out of people with actual anxiety disorders (like me) and increasing the actual risk so we don’t want to go out – thus driving up our anxiety.



What a contribution to society.



PS. I always wear a mask. It’s a bit of cloth. Grow up. — Elle (@KindOfNorthern) January 15, 2021

You know in the unlikely event you ever get any acting work again they’re going to tell you to wear stuff right — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 15, 2021

I have severe lung fibrosis as a result of sarcoidosis. I'm extremely vulnerable to the virus. I have l limited lung function but wish everyone would wear a mask, like I do whenever I go out. What's your excuse for putting me at risk? — Mikey (@mikew25454509) January 15, 2021

My little boy has a sunflower lanyard because of his autism. It really helps us when in public places. You wearing this similar lanyard diminishes them in the eyes of others. Just thought you should know this. Btw – my son wears his mask as he wants to keep others safe. He’s 7. — Matt Miller 💙 (@mattjmiller15) January 16, 2021

Just get “arsehole” tattooed on your forehead. Easier — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 15, 2021

So, remember all #NHS staff, if he ever turns up at A&E with breathing difficulties, Laurence Fox is exempt from wearing a face mask. Respect his wishes & give the oxygen mask to somebody else. #Covidiots pic.twitter.com/fwUzQAz0bO — Colleen Hawkins (@Lady_Colleen) January 15, 2021

