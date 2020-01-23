Britain’s balmiest council have hired their very own ‘Brexit Communications Officer’ – to keep as many EU residents in the seaside city as possible.

Brighton and Hove City Council have announced they have filled their unusual position – which was advertised with a top level wage £35,000.

The south coast Sussex council said they want to ensure European people feel “welcome and supported” in the city, following Brexit on January 31.

Job advert

In the job advert, which was posted in October, encouraged diverse candidates from BME, LGBT, disabled and male candidates were encouraged to apply for the position.

It explained the main role was to communicate information targeted towards residents, businesses, councillors, media, staff, partners and other city stakeholders on the impacts of Brexit in Brighton & Hove

The ad said: “You should be able to demonstrate a blend of political insight and intelligence, strategic clarity of thinking and hold good influencing and collaboration skills.”

The candidate will also be responding to public queries received through social media.

A council spokesperson said: “The main focus of our Brexit communications at the moment is on encouraging EU residents to stay in the city, ensuring they feel welcome and supported.

“And, of course, supporting our visitor economy by promoting Brighton and Hove’s reputation as an open, welcoming, diverse and inclusive destination for EU visitors.”

Open letter of unity

Brighton and Hove’s political leaders have also issued an “open letter of unity” as the Brexit deadline approaches.

It read: “Our city is well-known for its free thinking, open and inclusive nature. We promote acceptance and respect for difference and we are an internationally recognised City of Sanctuary.

“These things are at the heart of what we do and will remain central to our future journey. We value the contributions of all our residents who have made their home here and contribute to our vibrant city life.

“We hope our EU citizens will stay in the city and are working together with local and national partners to ensure we prepare responsibly to support them through any potential changes caused by Brexit.”

The council have refused to talk about their Brexit Communications Officer further, and have said they will not release their name.

