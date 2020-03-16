There have been a total of 1,543 positive tests for coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Monday, up from 1,372 at the same time on Sunday, the Department of Health said.

Officials said 44,105 people have been tested in the UK, of which 42,562 were confirmed negative and 1,543 were confirmed as positive.

Wales announced its first fatality – a 68-year-old with underlying health conditions being treated at Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Dr Frank Atherton, the chief medical officer for Wales, said that the deceased patient was 68 years old and had suffered from underlying conditions.

“It is with regret that today I am confirming a patient in Wales has sadly died after contracting COVID-19,” Dr Atherton said in a statement. “I offer my sincere condolences to their family and friends and ask that their request for privacy is respected.”