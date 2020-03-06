Police hunting yobs who beat up a student from Singapore after goading him about coronavirus have arrested two teenagers.

The boys, aged 15 and 16, were held by detectives probing the “racially aggravated” assault of 23-year-old Jonathan Mok on Oxford Street, central London.

The 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday after police released CCTV images of the suspects, while the 15-year-old was arrested yesterday (THURS). Both were held on suspicion of racially aggravated assault.

Mr Mok said he was walking near Tottenham Court Road station at around 9.15pm on the evening of Monday February 24th when he heard shouts of “coronavirus”.

The University College London said they told him “I don’t want your coronavirus in my country” before attacking him.

Mr Mok, who included pictures of his injuries in a Facebook post that went viral, wrote: “All of a sudden, the first punch was swung at my face and took me by surprise.”

He said his face was “exploding with blood” from the attack, which left him in “daze and shock”.

Detectives say both suspects have been released on bail, pending further inquiries.

They are still appealing for help in tracing the other suspects.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, the officer in the case, said: “This attack left the victim shaken and hurt.

“There’s no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators.”

She added: “I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault.

“I would like to identify and speak to the males pictured who may be able to help me with our enquiries.”