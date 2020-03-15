Six care home residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Highgate Care Home in North Lanarkshire said it had put in place “strict infection control measures” after it identified the positive cases of Covid-19.

Staff, residents and their families are being informed.

John Kirk, managing director of the care home, said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our residents and colleagues is of paramount importance. As such, we are committed to doing everything we can to keep them safe.

“We are working closely with all the relevant bodies, including NHS Lanarkshire and Health Protection Scotland, as we implement our comprehensive contingency plan, which includes closing the home to all but absolutely essential visitors, and continuing to take steps to ensure the highest standards of hygiene and infection control.”

Dr John Logan, NHS Lanarkshire consultant in public health medicine, said: “We appreciate this is a very worrying time for many people.

“Highgate Care Home has implemented infection prevention and control measures and the NHS Lanarkshire Health Protection Team will continue to provide advice and support to the care home manager and staff.”