Government-backed loans worth £330 billion are among an “unprecedented package” of measures to help businesses through the coronavirus crisis unveiled by the Chancellor.

Rishi Sunak vowed to do “whatever it takes” to help the economy, as he warned that “never in peacetime have we faced an economic fight like this one”.

It came as the number of people thought to have Covid-19 in the UK rose to 55,000, the NHS moved to cancel all non-emergency surgery and the death toll climbed to 71.

The Chancellor said homeowners would get a “three-month mortgage holiday” if they are suffering difficulties due to the outbreak.

He told the press conference: “For those in difficulty due to coronavirus, mortgage lenders will now offer a three-month mortgage holiday so that people will not have to pay a penny towards their mortgage cost while they get back on their feet.”

People renting their homes have called for clarity on whether they will be supported if they suffer financial difficulties due to coronavirus.

Jeremy Corbyn urged him to change this immediately, saying: ‘The government has announced a mortgage holiday for homeowners but it must suspend rents too. Millions of people rent in the UK. Suspend rents. Ban evictions. Now.’

Jess Phillips MP tweeted: ‘Need protection for renters, how will mortgage payment holidays be passed on? Need a break on eviction surely.’



