Yesterday Boris Johnson issued a ‘ ‘request’ to bars, cafés, clubs, cinemas, theatres and music venues and all entertainment businesses that they close in view of the Corona Virus emergency. That needs to be changed to a compulsory order immediately.

The hospitality industry could effectively be condemned to death without urgent state help to get through the coronavirus pandemic, it has been warned.

Pubs and restaurant owners are calling for immediate action to support the industry financially after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people not to go out but stopped short of ordering entertainment venues to close.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has added his voice to the plea for clarity, saying the UK should be following measures being enacted in other countries such as France.

The British Beer and Pub Association has written to Mr Johnson, demanding urgent steps are taken to prevent mass job losses and permanent pub closures.

If The Prime Minister issues a compulsory order, this will at least enable all businesses listed above to claim on insurance to mitigate some of their losses during this emergency.



Leaders of other European countries have done this, to enable the businesses to close, protect the public, help the health service, and enable these businesses to continue to trade after this emergency. We need this to happen to protect these businesses.

Don’t let this be as Don MacLean once sang ” the day that music died”. This could otherwise be the death knell for businesses we rely on for much needed entertainment and leisure.

