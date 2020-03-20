An open letter signed by over 700 academics is calling for emergency universal basic income to provide for all the people facing financial hardship. This pandemic is putting millions of jobs at risk, putting many people into poverty. The letter was originally published in the Independent.



A spokesperson, from Pause the system, Steph Zupan, said: “Boris Johnson is showing callous disregard for the hundreds of thousands of people who have so far lost their jobs. We need urgent action in the form of universal basic income in order to take care of people.”

“The Government’s priorities are all wrong, it is clear that we need to change this broken system to one which prioritises ordinary people instead of lining the pockets of big business. The Government is exploiting this crisis to implement policies which advance their political agenda.”



Their protest comes as the UK government is in talks with private hospitals to rent beds for 2.4 million pound, and discussing with airline bosses to provide 7.5 billion pound bailouts.

The letter can be read (below)

We, a growing group of now over 700 academics and public figures on all continents, have signed the following open letter, calling on our governments to enact emergency basic income to save lives.

We are living in unprecedented times – as the Covid-19 virus spreads rapidly across the globe, it undermines the very foundations of the global economy.

And, just as pandemics cannot be dealt with using ordinary public health measures, global economic collapse requires more than traditional welfare policies.

Across the globe, businesses are going to the wall; jobs are being lost; the self-employed are without work; mortgages are being defaulted; savings are being run through; and rent cannot be paid. Societies where a large majority of the population works in the informal sector will be hit especially hard – beyond earnings, there is next to no safety net.

Our entire economic system relies on continual motion and right now, it is grinding to a halt. Without drastic government intervention, countless numbers will suffer, businesses will close, unemployment will skyrocket, and the economy will go into a steep recession and possibly even a second Great Depression.

It is time for governments to enact emergency universal basic income, ensuring that everyone in their jurisdiction has enough money to buy the food and other essentials they need to survive.

Alone, basic income will not be enough – migrants and detainees, for example, will need support specific to their circumstances, and evidently food and healthcare must be provided for all. But an unconditional basic income should play a central role in the emergency response to this crisis. Without it, lives will be lost.​

