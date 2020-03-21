I, Daniel Blake star Dave Johns told his Twitter folowers he’s been told to sign on at the Jobcentre after having his work cancelled due to coronavirus, in an ironic twist of fate.

The 64-year-old actor was the lead actor in Ken Loach’s 2016 film, I, Daniel Blake about a Geordie carpenter who, after suffering a heart attack, is left unemployed. Hayley Squires co-stars as Katie, a struggling single mother whom Daniel befriends.

The film won the Palme d’Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Prix du public at the 2016 Locarno International Film Festival,and the 2017 BAFTA for Outstanding British Film.

He wrote: “#work cancelled. I’ve just been told to claim employment and support allowance, this is going to be a laugh when I walk into the job Center”.

#CoronaVirusUpdate #work cancelled. I’ve just been told to claim employment and support allowance, this is going to be a laugh when I walk into the job Center : pic.twitter.com/BkJSN8P2El — Dave Johns (@davejohnscomic) March 20, 2020

He Tweeted “I’ll send photos”, and added , “Because of coronavirus all work cancelled life Imitating art!!!”.

Related – Woman has heart attack DURING job centre meeting but too scared to leave as feared losing benefits