A hospital has told people not to attend A&E until further notice even in an emergency, as the number of coronavirus patients continues to rise.

Please DO NOT attend Watford General’s emergency department until further notice, even in an emergency. Go to your next nearest hospital with an emergency department. Anyone with non-urgent issues should seek advice via https://t.co/3rSnMp3o5g — West Herts Hospitals (@WestHertsNHS) April 4, 2020

Watford General hospital has told people to avoid its emergency department and advised instead to visit other nearby hospitals or seek advice through the 111 helpline.

As of 5pm Thursday, 29 people had died at West Hertfordshire NHS trust hospitals after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The trust is responsible for Watford General as well as Hemel Hampstead and St Albans City hospitals.

Current NHS advice tells people with coronavirus or suspected symptoms to avoid hospitals and other medical settings like pharmacies.

