15,464 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

That is a grim increase of 888, up from 14,576 the day before. 357,023 people have been tested of which 114,217 tested positive.

All of these deaths occurred in hospitals across the UK. They do not take into account the people dying at home, in care facilities, hospices, or other locations outside of hospitals.

As of 9am 18 April, 460,437 tests have concluded, with 21,389 tests on 17 April.



As of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died.

The UK will remain in lockdown for another three weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus.

It comes as Care England, the industry body representing independent care homes, claimed up to 7,500 people may have died after contracting the deadly infection in care homes.

Easing lockdown

Governments around the world are wrestling with when and how to lift economically painful virus-control measures as unemployment rises.

Mandatory lockdowns to stop the spread of the new virus, which has so far infected more than 2.2 million people and for which there is no vaccine, have brought widespread hardship.

In a joint statement on Saturday, a group of 13 countries including Canada, Brazil, Italy and Germany called for global cooperation to lessen the economic impact of the pandemic.

“It is vital that we work together to save lives and livelihoods,” they said.

The group, which also includes Britain, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Morocco, Peru, South Korea, Singapore and Turkey, said it was committed to “work with all countries to coordinate on public health, travel, trade, economic and financial measures in order to minimise disruptions and recover stronger”.

