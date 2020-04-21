Another day another grim death toll, and a large increase on yesterday’s new figures. 823 people have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus, taking the death toll to 17,337, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.
On Monday the increase was 449 and Sunday is was 596. It was hoped that the death toll could begin to lower, but tragically that is not the case.
These deaths all occurred in hospitals across the UK. They do not take into account the people dying outside of hospitals.
However, this total death figure could be over 40 per cent higher than the Government is reporting . Weekly data published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that at least 13,121 people had died in England and Wales by April 10.
Department of Health statistics had, by that date, announced only 9,288 fatalities – the backdated deaths increased the total by 41.2 per cent.
Care homes
Covid-19 fatalities in care homes in England and Wales have more than quadrupled in a week, rising to 1,043, according to the latest official figures.
By 10 April, more than 1,000 people were confirmed to to have died in care homes from the virus, up from 217, the previous week. The number of people who died in private homes also more than tripled, to 466.
Peak
The peak in the number of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales happened on 8 April, according to scientists.
Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said: “From an epidemiological perspective we can say that the numbers are consistent with the peak happening on April 8.
“We’ve now tracked for 13 days that that has been consistent – it hasn’t jumped up. All of the other data surrounding this, the triangulation of the data is showing us that is the case.”
