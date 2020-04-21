Another day another grim death toll, and a large increase on yesterday’s new figures. 823 people have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus, taking the death toll to 17,337, the Department of Health (DoH) has confirmed.

As of 9am 21 April, 535,342 tests have concluded, with 18,206 tests on 20 April.



397,670 people have been tested of which 129,044 tested positive.



As of 5pm on 20 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 17,337 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/rLnm7MWxEw — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 21, 2020

On Monday the increase was 449 and Sunday is was 596. It was hoped that the death toll could begin to lower, but tragically that is not the case.

These deaths all occurred in hospitals across the UK. They do not take into account the people dying outside of hospitals.

However, this total death figure could be over 40 per cent higher than the Government is reporting . Weekly data published today by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that at least 13,121 people had died in England and Wales by April 10.

Department of Health statistics had, by that date, announced only 9,288 fatalities – the backdated deaths increased the total by 41.2 per cent.

Our weekly deaths data show that



– of all deaths in England and Wales that occurred up to 10 April (registered up to 18 April), 13,121 involved COVID-19



– Comparatively @DHSCgovuk figures show that 9,288 deaths occurred by 10 April https://t.co/g3G5KGuOel #COVID19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/0tu6lP9WyT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 21, 2020

Care homes

Covid-19 fatalities in care homes in England and Wales have more than quadrupled in a week, rising to 1,043, according to the latest official figures.

By 10 April, more than 1,000 people were confirmed to to have died in care homes from the virus, up from 217, the previous week. The number of people who died in private homes also more than tripled, to 466.

Peak

The peak in the number of coronavirus deaths in England and Wales happened on 8 April, according to scientists.

Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said: “From an epidemiological perspective we can say that the numbers are consistent with the peak happening on April 8.

“We’ve now tracked for 13 days that that has been consistent – it hasn’t jumped up. All of the other data surrounding this, the triangulation of the data is showing us that is the case.”

Related – Dad refused emergency dental appointment pulled out own tooth