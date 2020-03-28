Another 260 people have died of coronavirus in the UK in the largest daily jump since the outbreak began.

As of 5pm on Friday, 1,019 people had died after being diagnosed with Covid-19, the Department of Health and Social Care said on Saturday, up from 759 yesterday.

A total of 120,776 coronavirus tests have taken place, with 17,089 positive results and 103,687 people testing negative.

The latest figures come after Scottish Secretary Alister Jack revealed he had developed mild symptoms of coronavirus and was self-isolating.

Tourists

Tourists and self-isolationists are continuing to flout Government rules and travel to west Wales holiday spots, police say.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson placing the UK under lockdown on Monday, some people continue to flout advice and are still treating the area as a holiday destination.

Sergeant Hamish Nichols, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said patrols conducted over the last two days had resulted in more than 200 reminders to the public about what currently counts as ‘essential travel’.

“Yesterday we turned away numerous caravans and camper vans whose owners were travelling to Pembrokeshire to self-isolate,” said Mr Nichols.

“We have also spoken to two campsite owners who have been open for business and have issued stern advice to them and to all holidaymakers.

“While the majority of local people have taken the Government guidelines seriously, too many people seem to think the rules do not apply to them.

“The message is clear – this is a lockdown, not a holiday, and anyone who ignores the current restrictions not only puts people’s lives in danger but also risks further action being taken against them.”

Patrols of beaches, coastal areas, and other public spaces will continue this weekend as the weather is forecast to be sunny.



