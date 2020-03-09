One person at the University of the West of Scotland has tested positive for coronavirus.

The university and health board said that the individual, from the Lanarkshire campus in Hamilton, is being treated in hospital and is giving no cause for concern.

In a joint statement the university and NHS Lanarkshire said the person had “limited contact” with a small group of individuals at the University who have all been contacted, are well and have no symptoms.

The number of cases of Covid-19 rose to 18 in Scotland on Sunday.

All University of West of Scotland (UWS) campuses remain open and students and staff have been asked to attend as normal.

Lanarkshire

UWS and NHS Lanarkshire said: “NHS Public Health officials have notified the university that an individual at the Lanarkshire Campus has tested positive for coronavirus.

“The individual is being treated in hospital and is giving no cause for concern. As a university community we wish them a swift and full recovery.

“The person concerned had limited contact with a small group of individuals at the university. All have been contacted, are well and have no symptoms.

“We are fully aware and appreciate the concerns people have about coronavirus (Covid-19) at this time, however public health officials have reassured that the risk of contracting coronavirus from this individual is extremely low.

“In line with public health advice, all UWS campuses remain fully open and operational, and students and staff should attend as normal.”

The university said it continues to follow all necessary infection, prevention and precautions in line with public health guidance.

The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the UK reached 278 on Sunday, after more than 23,500 people had been tested.

