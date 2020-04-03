The number of people who have tragically died from coronavirus as reached a grim total of 3,605 a daily increase of 684.

The Department of Health said that, as of 9am on Friday, a total of 173,784 people have been tested of which 38,168 tested positive.

For context, the previous day’s rise was a further 569 deaths, which took the total to 2,921, and another 33, 718 tests were positive for Covid-19, a rise of 4,244.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he is “feeling better” after suffering from coronavirus but will remain in self-isolation until his temperature drops.

In a video on social media, the Prime Minister urged the public to stick with social distancing and not be tempted to “hang out” in the warmer weather predicted for this weekend.

“In my own case, although I’m feeling better and I’ve done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still still have a temperature,” he said.

“So, in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes.”

Mr Johnson said people must not be tempted to break social distancing rules as the weather warms up even if they were going “a bit stir crazy”.

