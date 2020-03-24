Here are the latest numbers at the beginning of day 54 of coronavirus being officially present in the UK:

– 6,650 people have been confirmed as testing positive for the virus, as of 9am on March 23. This is up 967 on the equivalent figure 24 hours earlier, which is the second biggest day-on-day increase in the volume of cases since the outbreak began. It also a day-on-day rise of 17 per cent.

– 83,945 people in the UK have now been tested for coronavirus, of whom 7.9 per cent have been found positive.

– 335 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the UK, as of 9am on March 23. Some 303 deaths have been recorded in England, 16 in Wales, 14 in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland.

– The number of deaths in the UK is up 54 on the equivalent figure 24 hours earlier. This is the second largest day-on-day increase in the volume of deaths since the outbreak began. It is also a day-on-day rise of 19 per cent.

– In England, cases of coronavirus are currently most prevalent in London. The highest prevelance is in Kensington & Chelsea, where there are roughly 54 cases per 100,000 population. In Westminster, there are 52 and in Southwark 49.

– Outside London, cases in England are most prevalent in Wolverhampton (26 per 100,000 population), Cumbria (22 per 100,000 population) and Sheffield (18 per 100,000 population).

– In terms of the volume of reported cases in England, Hampshire currently has the highest number (171) followed by Southwark (154), Brent (143), Birmingham (137) and Lambeth (134).

– On mainland Scotland, cases are most prevalent in the areas covered by the NHS health boards for Greater Glasgow & Clyde (13 cases per 100,000 population) and Forth Valley (also 13 per 100,000 population). Greater Glasgow & Clyde also has the highest volume of cases in Scotland (152).

– In Shetland, there have been 24 cases in a population of 23,000: a prevalence that would equate to 104 per 100,000 population.

– In Wales, the highest volume of cases has been recorded in the area covered by the Aneurin Bevan health board (220), followed by Cardiff & Vale (84) and Swansea Bay (47). Northern Ireland does not currently publish figures broken down by local area.

Related: Mike Ashley branded ‘irresponsible’ for keeping Sports Direct stores open