The number of people who have died from coronavirus in the England has increased by 403 to 4,897.

The UK figure will be available later.

The NHS said the patients were aged between 35 and 106 years old. 15 of the 403 patients (aged between 52 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

It gave these stats for the death toll

East of England 44

London 129

Midlands 75

North East & Yorkshire 67

North West 43

South East 18

South West 27

Total 403

Covid-19 antibody test

A mass antibody test is at least a month away, a leading Government scientific adviser has said.

Professor Sir John Bell, from Oxford University, who advises the Government on life sciences, said the search was on for an antibody test that would prove effective, but those tested so far had failed.

Oxford is involved in scrutinising antibody tests that can tell people whether they have had the virus and can get back to normal life – one of the key routes out of the UK’s current lockdown.

In a blog on the university website under the header “What next?”, Prof Bell said: “We will of course continue to look for a test that meets the criteria of an acceptable test.”

Related – More rescue flights for stranded UK nationals but tickets cost up to £1,000