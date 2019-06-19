Corbyn to back second Brexit referendum

31 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

British opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will back a move on Wednesday for the Labour Party to change its Brexit policy and support a second referendum in all circumstances, The Times reported, citing a senior Labour source.

A paper by Corbyn’s head of policy, Andrew Fisher, recommends that Labour support a second referendum on any deal negotiated with Brussels, the newspaper reported, adding that most shadow cabinet members are yet to see the paper.

The shadow cabinet will on Wednesday discuss the plan to make Labour’s stance decisively pro-remain, the Times reported.

Labour, which along with the Conservatives saw its support slump at the European elections as voters expressed their frustration over Brexit deadlock, is divided over whether to unequivocally support holding a second referendum.

Corbyn has so far only said the option of another Brexit vote should be kept on the table, along with a national election. The prospect poses a dilemma as many of the party’s supporters backed Brexit.