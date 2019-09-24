Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after a devastating ruling by the Supreme Court that his suspension of Parliament was unlawful.

There were also calls for others such as Jacob Rees-Mogg who colluded in giving the Queen a dishonest reason for proroguing Parliament to resign to.

Following unanimous ruling by the 11 justices that the five-week prorogation was “void and of no effect” , the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led calls for the return of MPs to Westminster.

“I will be in touch immediately to demand that Parliament is recalled so that we can question the Prime Minister, demand that he obeys the law that’s been passed by Parliament,” he told the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

“I invite Boris Johnson in the historic words to consider his position and become the shortest-serving Prime Minister there’s ever been.”

His call was echoed by the SNP leader at Westminster Ian Blackford who declared: “We must be back in Parliament immediately.

“We want to get back to work. On the back of this, Boris Johnson must resign.”

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson said: “The court have found what we all knew all along, Boris Johnson has again proven he is not fit to be Prime Minister.

“This shutdown was an unlawful act designed to stop Parliament doing its job and holding the Government to account.

“Given this verdict, Parliament should be sitting so that we can continue to question the Conservative Government on their disastrous Brexit plans.”

Commons Speaker John Bercow said he would be consulting with the party leaders “as a matter of urgency” on bringing MPs back to Westminster.

Clear, historic and unanimous judgment from the Supreme Court. Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in proroguing Parliament because he didn’t want us holding him to account. I look forward to the House of Commons returning as soon as possible. — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) September 24, 2019

“I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgment that the prorogation of Parliament was unlawful,” he said.

“The judges have rejected the Government’s claim that closing down Parliament for five weeks was merely standard practice to allow for a new Queen’s Speech,” he said.

“In reaching their conclusion, they have vindicated the right and duty of Parliament to meet at this crucial time to scrutinise the executive and hold ministers to account.

“As the embodiment of our Parliamentary democracy, the House of Commons must convene without delay.”

There were calls for Boris Johnson to resign from politicians, commentators and even previously loyal lickspittles like Piers Morgan.

Boris must resign, surely? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 24, 2019

BREAKING: unlawful



Massive victory for both the people & Parliament



The rule of law is a core British value, and no-one is above the law.



Now #LiarJohnson has been found to have broken the law, and lied to the Queen: he’s #UnfitForOffice, will he resign? #StopTheCoup https://t.co/uaYJ2hMkwu — Ed Davey MP 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) September 24, 2019

PM has to resign. — Mhairi Black MP 🏳️‍🌈 (@MhairiBlack) September 24, 2019

Rees-Mogg, Baroness Evans and Mark Spencer, Chief Whip, attended the Privy Council held by the Queen at Balmoral Castle. They must resign. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) September 24, 2019

Delighted that @UKSupremeCourt have followed Scottish court & found that @BorisJohnson acted unlawfully in #Prorogation of U.K. parliament. We must resume immediately & he must resign #Cherrycase #Brexit #StopTheCoup — Joanna Cherry QC MP (@joannaccherry) September 24, 2019

Supreme Court determines that prorogation was unlawful. Parliament must now reconvene. We must hold the Government to account for its actions. @BorisJohnson should now resign having acted out with the law. Parliament has not been prorogued. Let’s get back to work. — Ian Blackford (@IanBlackfordMP) September 24, 2019

PARLIAMENT IS NOT PROROGUED. It can meet should it wish. Boris Johnson’s advice to the Queen was unlawful. What a position for a PM to have put a monarch. Assuming he doesn’t volunteer to go will Boris Johnson now be told by colleagues to resign? — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) September 24, 2019

There is good reason to say Jacob Rees-Mogg, Lord President of the Privy Council, should now resign for having happened on his watch https://t.co/DRKMFWWclR — David Allen Green (@davidallengreen) September 24, 2019

Boris Johnson has said he won't resign. But the courts have never humiliated a PM in this way. The Supreme Court has said that his "decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful" and that parliament is in effect still sitting. Many of @BorisJohnson's own… — Robert Peston (@Peston) September 24, 2019

Put Brexit to one side… being found guilty of lying to the Queen on any important issue ought to be enough for any decent honourable person to resign — Alastair PEOPLE’S VOTE Campbell (@campbellclaret) September 24, 2019

When you've unlawfully suspended parliament, lost all your commons votes and your brother quits because of you – it's time to resign as PM.



#SupremeCourt — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) September 24, 2019