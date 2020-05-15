London’s congestion charge is set to rise to £15 per day from next month despite workers being encouraged to avoid public transport and drive where they can.

The government announced this week that people should consider cycling, walking or driving to help ensure there is enough capacity for those who need to travel on public transport.

The Department for Transport said car sharing schemes could also be an acceptable alternative to help reduce the strain.

But following Sadiq Khan’s disastrous TfL bailout the congestion charge has been increased to £15 per day with the hours also extended to include weekends rather than just weekdays like it is at present.

The price will increase from £11.50 to £15, which is a 30 per cent hike, from June 22.

The London Living Wage is currently £10.75 per hour.

Mr Khan said it was “not the deal I wanted but it was the only deal the Government put on the table”.

He went on: “I had no choice but to accept it to keep the Tubes and buses running.

“Fares income has fallen by 90 per cent in the last two months because Londoners have done the right thing and stayed at home – so there simply isn’t enough money coming in to pay for our services.”

