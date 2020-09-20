Is the panic buying of toilet roll and flour, and well everything else, coming to a supermarket near you? It was fun wasn’t it…

We hope not but a number of food retailers have indicated a large rise in booking slots for home delivery of groceries.

Ocado has said slots are selling out “faster than usual”, while bosses at Sainsbury’s say they are trying to expand their service due to “high demand”.

In March panic buying meant empty supermarket shelves and booking up deliveries, which left many vulnerable and elderly people unable to get essential supplies. Also essential workers were struggling to get good they desperately needed after long shifts helping to tackle the pandemic.

A notice on Ocado’s website says: “Delivery slots are selling out faster than usual. If you can’t find a slot now, please use the “Next 3 days” button to see available slots further in advance.”

Meanwhile a statement on Sainsbury’s delivery slots page says: “Slots are still in high demand. We have been working hard to expand our service. More slots are now available and we are able to offer some of them to other customers.

“Customers who are vulnerable will get priority access and are able to book slots in advance of anyone else. We’re releasing new slots regularly so please check back if you can’t see any available.”

Second lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned Britain is at a “tipping point” as he refused to rule out a second national coronavirus lockdown if the public fails to follow social distancing rules.

With cases rising across the country, Mr Hancock said there was a danger the numbers could “shoot through the roof” unless effective action was taken to halt the spread of the virus.

His warning came as the Government announced anyone in England who refuses an order to self-isolate could face a fine of up to £10,000.

The Health Secretary said that hospital admissions for the disease were doubling “every eight days” and would be followed by an increase in the number of deaths.

“This country faces a tipping point,” he told BBC1’s The Andrew Marr Show.

“If everybody follows the rules – and we will be increasingly stringent on the people who are not following the rules – then we can avoid further national lockdowns.

“But we of course have to be prepared to take action if that’s what’s necessary.”

Related – Hancock says people in London may be told to work from home in another U-turn