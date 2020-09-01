The new director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, reportedly intends to tackle what he perceives as “left-wing bias” in the corporation’s comedy output.

In his first speech in the new role on Thursday, Davie will unveil plans to restore “trust and confidence” in the BBC, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

Part of his strategy could be to encourage programme-makers to find a more “balanced” bunch of satirical targets for comics – as opposed to jokes that jab at Conservatives.

Davie is apparently concerned that too many BBC comedy shows promote a left-wing, London-centric view of the world.

A number of comedians, writers and prominent figures involved in TV were quick to react to the news on social media…

The true upper echelons of the BBC have never really given two shits about comedy. News, they love; documentaries, of course; sport, yes; drama, sure, if you insist. But comedy? It's an array of glass offices full of Margot Leadbetters asking, "Why is it funny, Jerry?" pic.twitter.com/0sW7XKMUvf — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 31, 2020

Comedy about the party who is in charge of the country & at a time when everything is clearly going so bloody well MUST BE STOPPED. Communist-edians Out! https://t.co/1EawFYLBGI — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) September 1, 2020

Trying to imagine a world where the BBC would let a right-wing politician present Have I Got News For You? — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) September 1, 2020

Anyway, the BBC already has the biggest and most successful right-wing comedy show in history: Question Time. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) September 1, 2020

Hyped for a new BBC rolling 24-hour Roy Chubby Brown channel — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) September 1, 2020

