Comedian Munya Chawawa took social media by storm today in the wake of the Sainsbury’s ad protests.
The supermarket was forced to defend itself after being threatened with boycotts from people who took umbrage to a black family being featured in their Christmas advert.
The marketing campaign, titled Gravy Song, features a heartwarming phone call between a father and daughter as they share their excitement for Christmas and their hopes of spending the day together amid the coronavirus crisis.
But the intimate exchange has riled some, with people arguing it “does not represent” and others threatening to boycott the supermarket for “virtue signalling”.
Just the thought of home-cooked gravy, poured over a piping hot Christmas lunch, is enough to get us excited 🍴🏠🌟— Sainsbury's (@sainsburys) November 14, 2020
Food is Home. Home is Christmas.
Sound on for all the festive feels 🔊 #SainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/qkCGXa8rGz
Sainsbury’s has ended up having to defend itself against the accusations, with a spokesperson saying: “We want to be the most inclusive retailer where colleagues love to work and customers love to shop.
“We are proud that our advertising represents the diverse communities we serve and our Christmas campaign features three stories of three different families. Sainsbury’s is for everyone and it’s important to us that our advertising reflects this.”
There has been a furious response to the reaction, with Ashley Banjo writing on Twitter: “Dear Sainsbury’s, your application has been accepted…”
“Welcome to the ‘trigger the racists’ club.”
Comedian Munya Chawawa has had one of the best responses, releasing a skit where takes the role of both manager of a Sainsbury’s and an angry customer.
Here’s how he played it:
Somewhere in Sainsbury’s… 🎄😡#SainsburysXmas pic.twitter.com/tIFCzA6CFa— Munya Chawawa (@munyachawawa) November 17, 2020
