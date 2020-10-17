Sex indoors between couples living apart is banned under Tier 2 restrictions, Downing Street has said.

Couples will be able to meet outdoors – but are expected to adhere to social distancing rules. They must also adhere to the rule of six.

“The rules on household mixing in Tier 2 set out that you should mix with your own household only unless you’ve formed a support bubble and that obviously does apply to some couples,” Boris Johnson’s official spokesman told reporters on Friday.

Quick-witted online commentators were sharp to respond to the news of the prime minister’s sex ban, with some suggesting that dogging is now the only legal way to enjoy a sex-filled winter.

Here are some of the best reactions.

UK SEX BAN https://t.co/RHadbCIAik — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) October 16, 2020

How about if they pay each other? Then it becomes work. https://t.co/WhubCuyHYj — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) October 16, 2020

If you get arrested, make sure you come quietly. https://t.co/P9q2r44FhE — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 16, 2020

BORIS BROADCASTS BARMY BRITISH BONKING BAN https://t.co/zUZEvzkofz — MKupperman (@MKupperman) October 16, 2020

Doggers breathe a sigh of relief. https://t.co/hmPrqZqZi9 — James Melville (@JamesMelville) October 16, 2020

You can technically have sex in the pub but you've got to buy a garlic bread https://t.co/lqG8CIzmHX — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) October 16, 2020

After all the twists we’ve had this year I still didn’t expect mandatory dogging https://t.co/Lg9p5YTLjZ — James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 16, 2020

appreciate the british government telling the people of this island that the only legal way to fuck is to go dogging https://t.co/2FZpiP6y2h — milo edwards (@Milo_Edwards) October 16, 2020

