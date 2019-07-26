Citizens living under dictatorships have reacted with disbelief to today’s front page in The Sun.
Rupert Murdoch’s red top ran a full page homage to new Conservative leader Boris Johnson in today’s edition.
Featuring him in a ball of sun to coincide with the hottest July day ever they trumpeted Johnson’s promise of a ‘golden age’ under his premiership, saying he gave opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn “a roasting” too.
But Twitter users were quick to point out the propaganda-esque nature of Britain’s best-selling daily rag.
Owen Jones posted: “I genuinely think that the official newspaper of a dictatorship would have been too embarassed to print this”.
And those living under authoritarian regimes seemed to agree.
Romanian Bogdan Cristea posted that even Nicolae Ceaușescu “Scinteia” – known as the official voice of the Communist Party – would run more understated messaging.
He said: “For all its disgusting sycophancy, would have somewhat struggled with this front page: they were a bit subtler than this.”
July 26, 2019
