Cillit Bang enjoyed a burst of unexpected publicity this morning following Donald Trump’s suggestion that disinfectants could offer a potential cure for Covid-19.

The popular cleaning product went viral on Twitter with a number of old-school ads making a comeback to promote the new formula ‘Cillit bang COVID’.

I can see the advert now.



“Hi I’m Barry Scott, back to tell you about our brand new formula…



Cillit bang COVID.



Gargling with Cillit Bang twice a day is guaranteed to kill COVID-19…



by killing you!



BANG and the COVID is gone!”



WTF?! — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) April 24, 2020

"Hi, I'm Barry Scott. If it can clean an old penny, just imagine what it can do for your lungs. Cillit Bang, give it a go …. BANG ! and the virus has gone" pic.twitter.com/X6LFWelaVx — Rupert Trousers (@RupertTrousers) April 24, 2020

I hear Cillit Bang have a new advert. It's so much better than Dettol and Domestos. pic.twitter.com/dOACQykZ89 — WinLunGSD (@WinLunGSD) April 24, 2020

Among the other bizarre suggestions, Mr Trump also inferred that using UV light on the human body could tackle the disease.

world's most powerful man wants you to mainline cillit bang on a sunbed — SheRa Marley, but far away (@SheRa_Marley) April 24, 2020

There were also genuine concerns that people might take the President seriously after previous suggestions that chloroquine might offer a cure.

Seriously though, after trump suggested taking chloroquine some dude ate fish medicine thinking it was the same thing and died. Wonder how many people will die because Trump suggested shooting up Cillit Bang. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 23, 2020

Related: Postcode next to Cheltenham racecourse has highest number of coronavirus hospital admissions