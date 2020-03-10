A not-for-profit city farm has thanked the public for donations after thieves stole all the toilet rolls from the popular visitor attraction.

Heeley City Farm, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, said people had donated money and toilet rolls after it revealed that replacing the stolen items would have a “big impact” on the organisation.

Panic-buying toilet rolls

The charity linked the theft to recent “unnecessary” panic-buying of toilet rolls amid coronavirus fears and urged people not to help themselves.

In a post on Facebook, the farm said: “Over the weekend, the farm has had all the toilet rolls stolen from the toilet blocks.

“We know that people are concerned about the current coronavirus situation, and that there have been unnecessary incidences of panic buying of such products across the country, however, incidents on the farm like this have a big impact on our service users, visitors and a knock-on effect on what we do as an organisation.

“Our charity receives no core funding, so things like toilet rolls, cleaning materials, etc, come out of the same funds that keep our charitable activities going.

“Having to replace stolen items does have a big impact on our costs.

“We would like to request that you don’t help yourselves to the toilet rolls in our onsite toilets. Thank you.”

Support and kindness

In a later post on Tuesday afternoon, the farm revealed people had donated toilet rolls and money after hearing about the theft.

It said: “Thank you to everyone for your support and kindness. This is phenomenal and we are truly overwhelmed by your kindness.”

Heeley City Farm was founded in 1981 and is now an established community, not-for-profit charity and visitor attraction based on a working farm, a mile from Sheffield city centre.

