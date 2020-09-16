The care home firm that sacked Labour MP Nadia Whittome for speaking out over Personal Protective Equipment shortages have admitted they did have a problem – four months after the dismissal.

Nottingham East’s Labour MP had been working at the local Lark Hill retirement village for almost a month at the height of the pandemic, but she was asked to leave in May for “spreading misinformation” about equipment shortages.

Now, four months later, the home said it had buried the hatchet with Ms Whittome – and admitted they were suffering “supply chain issues” at the time.

“We really appreciated her raising these issues”

In a statement seen by the Mirror Mick Laverty, ExtraCare’s Chief Exec, said “Nadia raised these issues regarding PPE in good faith and with the best interests of everyone involved at heart.

“In conjunction with Nadia, we made a number of appeals for extra support with PPE supply and, which helped us obtain further supplies of PPE.

“For example, in March 2020 we made several online requests for PPE across social media and requested that Nadia consider recording an appeal video for PPE on 3 April 2020 to help us obtain further supplies.

“We really appreciated her raising these issues which helped highlight the issue of PPE supply chain issues both within Lark Hill and across the Care Sector.

“Nadia’s work and support during the engagement was of considerable assistance to ExtraCare and our residents.

“Whilst we have rather different views as to the reasons the role came to an end, Nadia and ExtraCare have discussed this matter further and have subsequently agreed to resolve all matters amicably and informally, so that everyone can move forward.”

“I am pleased that my contribution has been acknowledged and appreciated”

The MP, who said she would donate the salary she earned as a carer to charity, asked care workers who had faced intimidation, silencing or disciplinary action for speaking up during the Covid 19 crisis to write to her with their experiences.

Following the care home’s statement she said: “I am pleased the various matters have been resolved in relation to my return to front line care work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I wanted to do whatever I could to support the residents of Lark Hill and to support my care sector colleagues, locally and nationally. I enjoyed being able to help my former colleagues during the Covid-19 outbreak, albeit at a very challenging time for the Care Sector.

“I am pleased that my contribution has been acknowledged and appreciated, including around the various PPE issues affecting the Care Sector.

“I am pleased we have clarified the situation through dialogue and discussion, so that everyone can now move forward.”

