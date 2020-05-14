New government guidelines suggest people from different households will be allowed to car share if they keep the windows open and try not to look at each other.

Grant Shapps today urged people to avoid public transport today as they head back to work.

Speaking at the Government’s daily press conference the minister called on people to drive or cycle to work to avoid pressure on public transport.

It comes as new government guidance is released setting out ways for workers to commute safely.

The Department for Transport has said that car sharing schemes could be an acceptable alternative in England to help reduce the strain on public transport.

Among the key advice is keeping car sharing groups small, cleaning the car regularly and making sure there is good ventilation.

The DfT guidance says: “Where people from different households need to use a vehicle at the same time, good ventilation (keeping the car windows open) and facing away from each other may help to reduce the risk of transmission.”

