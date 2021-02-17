Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter said his heart would have been “broken” to hear about trolling the family received.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said she could not tell her 100-year-old father “people are hating us” after his mammoth fundraising efforts for the NHS.

She has spoken about her father’s days in hospital and their final family holiday to the Caribbean.

“I couldn’t tell him”

He died aged 100 at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

On the trolling, Ms Ingram-Moore told BBC Breakfast: “I couldn’t tell him.

“I think it would have broken his heart, honestly, if we’d said to him people are hating us.

“Because how do you rationalise to a 100-year-old man that something so incredibly good can attract such horror? So we contained it within the four of us and we said we wouldn’t play to … that vile minority, we wouldn’t play to them, we’re not, because we are talking to the massive majority of people who we connect with.”

A hearing will take place on Wednesday at Lanark Sheriff Court in Scotland after a 35-year-old man was charged in connection with an alleged offensive message posted on Twitter about Sir Tom.

The last real conversation was positive

Ms Ingram-Moore said her father had wanted to come home to steak and chips after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

She said: “I said to him in the last few days: ‘So, what do you want to eat when you come home?’ And we decided it was steak and chips.

“He was really excited about coming out for steak and chips and getting his frame back outside and his walker.

“The last real conversation was positive and about carrying on, and that’s a lovely place to be.”

Ms Ingram-Moore said that when the Second World War veteran went into hospital, the family “really all believed he’d come back out”.

A message from Hannah. pic.twitter.com/JtyZPPg3uP — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) February 10, 2021

Barbados

“We thought the oxygen would help, that he would be robust enough, (but) the truth is he just wasn’t. He was old and he just couldn’t fight it,” she added.

Before he died, the centenarian got to tick a holiday in the Caribbean off his bucket list when the family travelled to Barbados just before Christmas.

“It was just amazing,” Ms Ingram-Moore said.

“He sat in 29 degrees outside, he read two novels, he read the newspapers every day, and we sat and we talked as a family, we went to restaurants (because we could there) and he ate fish on the beach and what a wonderful thing to do.

“I think we were all so pleased we managed to give him that.”

The full interview will air on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday.

