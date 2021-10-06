TRENDING:
EnvironmentNews

Canadian government plan to ban single-use plastics by 2021

June 10, 2019

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to outline plans to ban single-use plastics by 2021.

Plastic straws, cotton swabs, drink stirrers, plates, cutlery and balloon sticks will be among items due to be banished in the country according to reports in CBC News.

The full list of plastics to be banned by the federal government will follow the model chosen by the European Union, which voted in March to also ban products made of oxo-degradable plastics, such as bags, which don’t completely biodegrade but fragment into small pieces and remain in the environment.

Fast-food containers and cups made of expanded polystyrene, which is similar to white styrofoam, will also be banned.

Canadians currently throw away more than 34 million plastic bags every day, which can take as long as 1,000 years to decay in landfill.

The prime minister and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will announce the new plastic strategy in two separate locations on Monday.

Jack is a business and economics journalist and the founder of The London Economic (TLE).He has contributed articles to The Sunday Telegraph, BBC News and writes for The Big Issue on a weekly basis.Jack read History at the University of Wales, Bangor and has a Masters in Journalism from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Car manufacturing sees biggest drop since records began
June 10, 2019
Boris Johnson pledges tax cut to highest earners costing country £10bn a year
June 10, 2019
Family of ten have been living in THREE bed home for five years
June 10, 2019
Landlord who filmed student on toilet escapes jail – despite judge wanting to give sentence
June 10, 2019