The Princess Royal has received an honorary degree for a lifetime of charity work – from her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla, chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, joked there would be “no talk of rivalry” as she presented the honour to Anne, who is chancellor of the University of Edinburgh.

Anne, who is involved with 300 charities in the UK and overseas, including serving as patron of Save the Children, received a Doctor of Laws in a ceremony at the university’s Elphinstone Hall on Tuesday.

Camilla (left) joked there would be no rivalry between her and Anne (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Camilla, known as the Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, said she was not sure if there was “a collective noun for chancellors” before telling guests: “Ladies and gentlemen, we shall have no talk of rivalry today.

“But I might just casually observe that, while we are to celebrate our 525th birthday next month, the University of Edinburgh is comparatively youthful – a mere 437-years-old.”

The Princess Royal said it was a “real honour” to be recognised by the university.

