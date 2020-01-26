There have been calls for the new Brexit coins to be donated to refugee charities in a symbolic bid to counteract the spread of right wing rhetoric underpinning the exit.

Chancellor Sajid Javid today unveiled the new commemorative 50p coin to mark Britain’s departure from the EU next week.

Mr Javid originally ordered production of the celebratory coins in advance of the original departure date of October 31.

But the Brexit delay meant about a million coins had to be melted down and the metal put aside until a new exit date was confirmed.

The Chancellor has now unveiled coins bearing the inscription “Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” and the date of January 31.

Refugee charities

But the coins have received a mix reaction so far, with many people saying they would refuse to use them.

Alastair Campbell said he for one will be “asking shopkeepers for ‘two 20p pieces and a 10’ if they offer me a 50p coin pretending that Brexit is about ‘peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations’ given it puts all three at risk.”

Others have suggested keeping the coins to take them out of circulation.

But one idea which seems to be gaining the most traction is donating the coins to refugee charities.

Twitter user Danielle first floated the idea, and it has since gone viral on social media.

Every one I get, I will be donating to a refugee charity. So I'll take your right wing rhetoric and use it for good. https://t.co/bWsikGK2c0 — Danielle (@DanielleYorks) January 26, 2020

For suggested charities, see:

