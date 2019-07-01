Colleagues of a heavily pregnant postal worker who was stabbed to death are “in total shock”, a union leader has said.

As medics still battle to save her baby, Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, paid tribute to 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

She was the 65th person to lose her life to violence so far in London this year and one of four over the weekend.

Mr Ward called on the Government to reverse police cuts in the wake of the death.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to the motive over Ms Fauvrelle’s death.

The general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, paid tribute to 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle in a statement published on Twitter.

CWU member Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, was the pregnant victim viciously murdered in Croydon at the weekend.



So tragic. So hurtful. Enough is enough.



We call for an immediate reversal on all police cuts. The government and Mayor must act



Rest in peace, Kelly 🙏🏻



My statement: pic.twitter.com/6S9bOEo73L — Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) July 1, 2019

As her tiny infant son remained in a critical condition in hospital, Mr Ward said: “Kelly leaves behind a baby fighting for their life, a family devastated by the loss and colleagues who are in total shock.

“The union will do everything possible to help Kelly’s family and our members during this period.”

Ms Fauvrelle, who worked at Croydon Delivery Office and was eight months pregnant, was killed at her home in Thornton Heath, south London, in the early hours of Saturday.

Paramedics managed to deliver her baby son and family members remain at his bedside in hospital as medical teams battle to save him.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder. One, aged 37, was released under investigation on Sunday, and a second, aged 29, has been released on bail until early August.

We have increased policing resources in #Croydon with officers conducting high visibility foot patrols, engaging with the community and providing reassurance. Anyone with info, call 02087214005 or 101 ref CAD1358/29 Jun. https://t.co/mpPbPOUQHe — Croydon MPS (@MPSCroydon) June 30, 2019

She was the 65th person to lose her life to violence so far in London this year and one of four over the weekend.

(PA Graphics)

“Yet another loss of innocent life is utterly sickening. It is clear the gang culture and environment across the UK but particularly in London has reached a level where it just cannot go on.

A forensics officer at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“The CWU calls for an immediate reversal of police cuts in London and across the UK as an absolute priority and we will link up with other organisations to pressure the Government and Mayor to act now.

“The streets are not safe any more and this is not the world we should hand over to our children and grandchildren. Enough is enough,” said the union chief.