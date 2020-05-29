A brutal take-down of the Liberal Democrat Party was making the rounds on Twitter yesterday.

It followed followed Boris Johnson’s announcement that some lockdown restrictions would be lifted from Monday.

Under the new guidelines socially distanced gatherings of up to six people will be permitted.

Samuel Jenkinson quipped: “Lib Dem Conference gets go ahead” in response.

Lib Dem Conference gets go ahead. pic.twitter.com/z9NlreotBH — Samuel Jenkinson 🦎 (@samueljenkinson) May 28, 2020

The party suffered a near annihilation in the 2019 general election, with leader Jo Swinson even losing her seat to the SNP candidate.

They were accused of helping the Tories to victory by splitting the Labour vote in certain key areas.

