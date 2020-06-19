Brits have voiced their dismay after receiving new blue post-Brexit passports.

According to reports in Brexit-backing newspaper The Express the new documents, which replace burgundy passport emblazoned with the words European Union, are “definitely black and not even remotely blue”.

“It’s completely the wrong colour,” an Instagram user agreed.

“Even the cover text isn’t central, paper lower quality, design ultra-bland, paper cheaper.”

Another said: “The passport is black (not even blue?!), really poor quality, flimsy and thin, and the edges are peeling”.

For others, there were concerns regarding the quality of the new passport.

“Flicking through it’s obvious that the blue passport is a major downgrade quality & design-wise,” one Twitter user claimed.

Traditional colour

British passports returned to their traditional colour for the first time in almost 30 years, with the switch a key part of the referendum campaign.

The contract to produce the passports was controversially awarded to French firm Thales, but the documents will continue to be personalised with the holder’s details in the UK.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said that by returning to the “iconic” blue and gold design, the passports will “once again be entwined with our national identity”.

She said: “Leaving the European Union gave us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path in the world.

“By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one.”

Related: Government to roll out “shock and awe” media campaign to prepare public for no-deal Brexit