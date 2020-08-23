The coronavirus pandemic caused a drastic shortage of European fruit-pickers working on the UK’s farms – and the Brits who have replaced them are not pulling their weight.
Figures published in the Sunday Times revealed that, at two soft-fruit farms in southeast England, British workers picked fruit at a rate of between 33 and 35 pounds per hour.
Migrant pickers, on the other hand, manage 62 pounds an hour, according to the National Farmers’ Union – making them 44 per cent more productive.
Low productivity
In April – at the peak of the pandemic – it emerged that thousands of British workers who responded to a nationwide appeal to pick fruit and veg on farms rejected the jobs the were offered.
The government was forced to fly in hundreds of workers from Romania, after specialist recruitment firms revealed that fewer than 20 per cent of applicants for fruit-picking jobs were willing or able to take up work on farms.
One farm-owner in Worcestershire told the Sunday Times that her British pickers – furloughed workers and students among them – were a “very willing and enthusiastic bunch”, but their productivity did not match the foreign workers they’d replaced.
“If you’re not used to working outside and you’re not used to using your body all day, it is a real shock to the system for a lot of people,” she said.
‘They’re used to it’
The result is more costs for businesses, which may have to be passed onto consumers.
Another farmer who recruited Brits said: “All the asparagus got harvested but it will have taken longer than normal. The Polish are more efficient. They’re used to it.”
It is little wonder that, as lockdown eases, farmers are eager to return to the speedy efficiency of eastern European pickers.
Related: Power cuts and fishing wars: Dossier reveals fear of No Deal and second wave
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.