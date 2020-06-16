Mail Online readers have reacted with dismay after Marcus Rashford forced a government climbdown over free school meals.

While the nation basked in the Manchester United star’s incredible victory, readers of the right-wing rag couldn’t hide their resentment.

The fund will extend the current £15-a-week supermarket vouchers, handed to parents of poor children who can’t attend school due to the virus, for six weeks over the summer break.

But Mail readers expressed their concern that it might not be used for its intended purpose.

“I doubt that’ll be spent on food,” one said, “more like cigarettes and blue wkds”.

“Tell them to cancel their sky subscription!”, said another.

Read the reactions in full below:

