The Daily Express dubbed news that Brits could be confronted with long queues at airports following the transition period as “Brexit PAYBACK” this weekend, infuriating its readers.

UK nationals could face hours of delays at European airports and Eurostar terminals from the end of the year if Boris Johnson is unable to negotiate use of the automatic e-gates.

Studies suggest the loss of access to the gates and the need for extra passport checks could delay Britons by an extra hour as they move through some European airports.

The reaction to the latest announcement on social media has also been quite explosive so far, with many pointing out that this is what the UK voted for.

It’s as if they want the benefits of the club without paying the membership fees? Sorry lads, that’s what taking back control looks like post #Brexit https://t.co/LWBNse0GlF — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) October 23, 2020

But Daily Express readers were incensed by the news, calling the EU “bitter”.

The comments section quickly came alight following reports in the paper. Here’s what people had to say:

