A Brexit-voting couple in Spain have been widely mocked after complaining they can no longer get access to UK channels such as Gold due to Brexit.
The duo, whose daughter posted about the whole ordeal on Twitter, were cut off from watching Only Fools and Horses on their Sky app.
According to new streaming rules as of January 1st certain content will no longer be available to people outside of the UK, including Sky customers who could previously use its on-demand service.
My parents who voted for Brexit and then moved to Spain. A photo story. pic.twitter.com/IJm2lksX5j— Joey ☃️ (@MissRegardless) January 1, 2021
But few people on social media had sympathy for Joey’s parents, with several questioning whether they knew what they were voting for.
Others added that accessing TV channels is likely to be the least of their concerns.
I’ve always thought it will be things like this, the collapsed pound / Euro devaluing pensions and pet passports which will finally help people to see what Brexit will mean.— Bernie 💙 TEDx | Author | FPSA. (@EnterpriseSBox) January 1, 2021
While one person suggested they should try “believing in it more”.
Have they tried believing in it more?— Tom, eat the rich, PositiveLad (@PositiveLad) January 1, 2021
