A runaway Brexit rollercoaster featuring a frantic-looking Boris Johnson has been paraded through the streets as part of Bonfire Night festivities.

The giant sculpture depicting the Prime Minister and Jacob Rees-Mogg was carried through Lewes as the town celebrated November 5.

The East Sussex town is famous for burning effigies of controversial politicians and celebrities every year on Bonfire Night.

They are paraded along the narrow streets of Lewes before being burned in front of thousands of onlookers.

This year marks the second in a row that Boris Johnson has featured among the effigies created by the fireworks societies that take part in the festivities.

Last year he was depicted holding an axe and Theresa May’s severed head. The piece was later set on fire to the delight of the chanting crowds.

This year’s rollercoaster creation is complete with broken rails and signpost pointing separately to “deal”, “no-deal” and “ditch”.

An effigy of Boris Johnson is paraded through the town of Lewes (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Leader of the House of Commons Mr Rees-Mogg is shown lounging on his roller coaster car – likely a tongue-in-cheek tribute to his demeanour during an emergency Brexit debate in September.

Lewes Borough Bonfire Society is well known for burning effigies of infamous public figures such as Donald Trump and Sepp Blatter.

In previous years Theresa May and Southern Railway have also been targets in the Sussex town’s famous November 5 celebrations.

The Theresa May effigy was clad in leopardprint (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Lewes ghost train recognises the problems the town has had with Southern Railway and Govia Thameslink (LBBS/Mick Symes/PA)

Participants arrive in Lewes for the annual procession held by the Lewes Bonfire Societies (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Elsewhere Commons Speaker John Bercow was the celebrity victim of this year’s Edenbridge Bonfire Society event.

(PA)

Hundreds of people cram into the narrow streets of the Kent town for the world-famous fireworks event, as public figures of the past 12 months meets a fiery end. Last year it was Bercow’s nemesis Boris Johnson.

An aerial view of last year’s victim, future PM Boris Johnson (Steve Parsons/PA)

In 2016, another future world leader got the Edenbridge treatment (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fireworks go off behind Donald Trump (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Previous celebrity guys included Mario Balotelli (2011), Wayne Rooney (2010), Katie Price (2009), Jonathan Ross with Russell Brand (2008), Cherie Blair (2007), and John McCririck with Edwina Currie (2006) (PA)

Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in 2012 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The annual parade is hosted by the Edenbridge Bonfire Society in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Fifa president Sepp Blatter is manoeuvred in place in 2015 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The event attracts families from around the region (John Stillwell/PA)

Artist Andrea Deans puts the finishing touches to the Harvey Weinstein effigy in 2017 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

