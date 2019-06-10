TRENDING:
BusinessEconomicsNewsPolitics

Brexit: Alarming contraction of UK economy

June 10, 2019

The UK economy took a huge knock in April as Brexit rumbles on.

It contracted by 0.4 per cent compared to the month before, marking its biggest monthly fall since March 2016.

It follows a decline of 0.1 per cent in March 2019.

Industrial production declined by 2.7 per cent during April, with manufacturing shrinking by an alarming 3.9 per cent.

This appears to be due to UK car plants shutting down in April, as manufacturers prepared for a no-deal Brexit which never came.

The ONS’s head of GDP, Rob Kent-Smith said: “GDP growth showed some weakening across the latest 3 months, with the economy shrinking in the month of April mainly due to a dramatic fall in car production, with uncertainty ahead of the UK’s original EU departure date leading to planned shutdowns.

“There was also widespread weakness across manufacturing in April, as the boost from the early completion of orders ahead of the UK’s original EU departure date has faded.”

Yael Selfin, Chief Economist at KPMG UK, fears that the UK faces many more months of weak growth:“The hangover that’s followed the UK’s original exit date is proving stronger than anticipated. Today’s figures signal the UK economy is likely to experience more subdued growth for the rest of the year, marred by Brexit uncertainty.

“The significant drop in car manufacturing, and in broader manufacturing activity at the start of Q2, point at more than just a reversal of the stock building effect seen as businesses prepared for an expected Brexit in March.

“While services saw a slight improvement in April, continued weakness of financial services and the hospitality sector do not bode well for the overall prospects for the economy this year.”

Are soft drugs a gateway to hard Brexit?
Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

“Why do some British people not like Donald Trump?”
June 10, 2019
Driver called police after spotting migrants on motorway – hiding inside wood chipper
June 10, 2019
Tenant fee ban set to save UK renters £192 million a year
June 10, 2019
Sex offender jailed for indecently exposing himself to young girl while she made daisy chains
June 10, 2019